For the second straight week, Brusly was involved in a one-possession game in the fourth quarter and the Panthers remained undefeated in those situations.
Cody Loupe’s 25-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter gave Brusly the lead In the fourth and the Panther defense kept St. Michael out of the endzone for the 13-6 road win Friday night.
“We really played well defensively from start to finish and just kept answering the bell defensively and really got some red zone stops and had some guys step up Friday night and played well.,” said Brusly head coach Hoff Schooler. “So offensively, we did a good job of possessing the football, particularly in the second half. In the first half, you know, some turnovers and we need to clean that up. And that’ll be a focus this week to make sure we get the turnovers cleaned up.”
After a scoreless first quarter, Loupe gave Brusly a 6-0 lead in the second quarter on a 1-yard plunge.
St. Michael tied the game in the fourth quarter on a 7-yard touchdown pass.
Brusly ran the ball 35 times for 153 yards. Craivez Oxley led the Panthers with 82 yards. Loupe finished with 57 yards rushing.
St. Michaels carried the ball 30 times for only 75 yards rushing. Brusly had three turnovers, while St. Michaels had two.
The Panthers committed three penalties for 29 yards. The Brusly defense forced the St. Michael offense to go 3-for-16 on third down and 1-for-10 on fourth down.
“We talked about it, third downs are an emphasis for us defensively in film and practice and being good in those situations,” Schooler said. “You get up to the third down and you know how do you get off the field on third downs because typically you get their best play on those third downs. But you know, those guys have done a great job, whether it be third and long third and short, third and medium, they’ve found a way to get off the field Friday night.”
Brusly looks for a 3-0 start to the year when the team travels to face former district foe Parkview Baptist.
