LSU basketball coach Will Wade received some great news Monday.
A trio of veteran players set to enter the NBA draft are returning to school to play for Wade next season.
LSU junior point guard Javonte Smart and forward Darius Days as well as sophomore forward Trendon Watford all have reportedly withdrawn their names the 2020 NBA Draft.
Each player averaged double figures, led by Watford's 13.6 points per game. Smart averaged 12.5 and Days chipped in with 11 points per game.
