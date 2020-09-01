After making history in 2019 that ended with a 15-0 record and national championship, the LSU football team may face one of toughest seasons in terms of depth in 2020.
Because of early departures to the NFL and graduation, LSU lost 20 players from last year’s team. On Monday, the losses continued for the defending champs.
Star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase announced that he was opting out of the 2020 season and would focus on preparation for the NFL draft.
It didn’t stop there. Hours later, LSU defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin opted out and is also expected to be preparing for the upcoming draft.
Those two announcements put LSU without the nation’s top receiver and one of the country’s best interior defensive lineman.
Chase and Shelvin were projected to be first-round picks in one of the latest ESPN mock drafts.
Chase finished the 2019 season with 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 scores. He averaged 21.2 yards per catch. Shelvin ended the year with 39 tackles.
LSU senior Neil Farrell announced he was opting out of the season, but would be returning in 2021 and defensive end T.K. McLendon entered the transfer portal.
Between four players opting out of the 2020 season, players dismissed from the program and transfers, 14 additional players have left the roster this offseason, according to 247 sports.
LSU entered fall camp earlier this month with 31 players gone from the 2019 roster. Now, that number is up to 34.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.