The Madison Prep Chargers opened the game with a surge and were able to ride the early cushion to a 67-52 win over the Brusly Panthers Friday night in Brusly, spoiling senior night.
Madison Prep led 20-2 in the first quarter before Brusly cut the deficit to 13 points, 37-24 at halftime.
"I think it was something like 16-2," Brusly head coach Kirby Loupe said. "We had spotted them 14 (points). From that point, we really settled down and played... Our kids battled. I’m proud of our kids, especially with the way the game started. We could’ve tucked our head and had a long night, but I thought we scrapped and it’s good signs for us going into the playoffs."
The Panthers continued to try to chip away at the lead and got as close as 10 points with 4:15 left in the game thanks to a bucket from senior John Leblanc.
The Chargers responded with a quick burst that put the game out of reach for the home team.
Leblanc led the way with a game-high 22 points, followed by 10 points from Nic Penell.
