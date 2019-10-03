The Brusly Panthers forced the Madison Prep Chargers to play Brusly football for most of Friday’s game, but the Chargers’ big-play ability and a pair of Brusly blunders turned the game in favor of the home team.
Madison Prep’s Zeon Chriss threw for four touchdowns as the Chargers topped Brusly 27-10 in the District 7-3A opener last Friday night at Doug Williams Stadium in Baton Rouge.
Chriss connected with receivers on touchdown tosses of 14, 30, 54 and 29 yards.
“I thought there were two breaks they (Madison Prep) catch in the ball game,” said Brusly head coach Hoff Schooler. “They catch the break with the fumble in the ball game and the other one is not scoring at the end of the first half. There’s no 45-second clock, there’s no game clock, so you really don’t know what time is on the clock. A little adversity in both situations and we have to do a better job of responding to that adversity. In a sense we got it squelched. We got back in the ball game and offensively, moved the ball up and down the field, but get inside the red zone and stall out.”
Brusly forced the Chargers to commit several pre-snap penalties on its first drive before settling for Nathan Landry’s 26-yard field goal and a 3-0 lead.
On the first play of the second quarter, the Chargers responded with a 14-yd touchdown pass from Chriss to Maleak Palmer.
Brusly fumbled on its next drive and Madison Prep only needed one play to capitalize. Chriss found Joel Williams for a 30-yard score to put the Chargers ahead 13-3.
Brusly put together a long drive at the end of the first half, but ran out of time at the 1-yard line to go into the half trailing 13-3.
Brusly cut the deficit to 20-10 on Nick Penell’s 32-yard pass to Sammy Daquano. Chriss connected with Tyrell Raby on a 29-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 27-10.
“We’re getting better,” said Madison Prep head coach Landry Williams. “We were able to throw the ball really well tonight. The defense played well in spurts. We just gotta continue to get better. They’re a really good football team, so we really had to go to work. I’m glad we made some adjustments at halftime and was able to close it out.”
Brusly moved the ball through the air and on the ground Friday night. The Panthers rushed for over 150 yards, led by Josh Westly’s 133 yards on 23 carries. Penell finished with 108 yards through the air with a touchdown.
“Just because you lose a game, doesn’t mean we’re not a good football team,” Schooler said. “We’re still a good football team. I told the guys good football teams find a way to follow a loss with a win.
