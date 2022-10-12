Madison Prep jumped out to a quick lead and didn’t look back, handing Port Allen its third straight loss.
The Chargers scored 33 points in the first half on the way to a 39-0 win over the Pelicans Thursday night at Glen Oaks.
The game was originally scheduled to be played at Memorial Stadium but had to be moved.
“Injuries really been something that just been tough on us, but that’s (MPA) a good physical football team,” said Port Allen coach Don Gibson. “When you play teams like that, you got to be able to match them physically. And I think at times, we just didn’t match them physically. And at times, it just seemed like we were a little out manned because of the injuries that we do have. I’m proud of my kids. My kids continued to fight. They continue to give maximum effort. And that’s probably the most important thing for me.”
It wasn’t all bad for the Pelicans. The defense forced a couple of turnovers, which set the offense up with good field position.
The Port Allen offense broke off a couple of chunk plays, including a long run from quarterback Jarius Wright but the team couldn’t get it in the end zone.
“We got a good group of guys on the defensive side of the ball,” Gibson said. “We just got to continue to figure some things out offensively, you know, and I go back to the same thing. If we can get some guys healthy. I think that’s gonna give us a chance to do some things and now, games that are coming up, we got games that we feel good about, and we should be able to go out there and give great effort.”
The schedule lightens up a little as the team hopes to get healthier and make a push for the playoffs.
“It was tough, and we knew that coming into it,” Gibson said. “But you know, I commend the kids, I commend the coaches to keep fighting. There’s light at the end of the tunnel. We’ve got tunnel vision right now. We know what’s expected, and we can go out there and get it done.”
