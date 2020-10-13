It was a tale of two halves on two different days — one played Thursday night and the final half which concluded on Sunday.
Madison Prep controlled the game building an 18-7 lead Thursday night before lightning forced the game to be suspended.
Brusly looked sharp Sunday afternoon giving the Chargers all they could handle and more before Madison Prep escaped with a 30-22 win at Brusly in the District 7-3A opener.
Madison Prep junior quarterback Zeon Chriss made plays late that helped to seal the win. He used his legs to rush for seven yards on a crucial fourth-and-6 play with less than four minutes to go and the Chargers holding on to a 24-22 lead.
Chriss connected with Josh Ephrom on a 15-yard touchdown pass with 58 seconds left to extend the lead to 30-22.
“Never done that before,” said Brusly coach Hoff Schooler. “It took Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday to get one game played, but hats off to coaches and the kids. They took what was going on Thursday night and got that corrected and came out and played well, ate up the deficit and gave ourselves a chance to go ahead with a field goal late in the game.”
Josh Westly led Brusly (1-1, 0-1) with an 87-yard kickoff return for a touchdown on the game’s opening kickoff. He rushed for 65 yards on 17 carries and two second-half touchdown runs.
Brusly drove to the MPA 25 when play resumed Sunday with 2:44 left in the half. The drive ended with two Sammy Daquano passes to Randall Matthews in the end zone falling incomplete.
The momentum seemed to swing in Brusly’s favor early in the second half when Blane Dibenedetto recovered a Chargers fumble. The Panthers took over at the MPA 19 and scored six plays later on Westly’s 2-yard run.
Daquano’s two-point conversion pass to Ryder Rabalais got Brusly within three points, at 18-15. MPA only needed 14 seconds to respond. Tyrell Raby returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards to make it 24-15 with 9:10 left in the third quarter.
Westly scored on a 1-yard run and Jared Tisdale’s PAT got the Panthers within two at 24-22 with 2:50 remaining left in the third quarter.
The next Brusly drive ended with Tisdale narrowly missing a 37-yard field goal to take the lead
“We gave ourselves a chance. We’re still a young football team and we’ll learn from that,” Schooler said. “I told the boys, that is a quarterfinals, semifinals, championship-type opponent. You have to learn how to compete against those guys.”
