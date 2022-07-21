Maniax 16U, a travel softball team composed of 10 Brusly high softball players and coached by Brusly softball coach Beau Bouvier, took home a national championship over the weekend.
The team went 6-1-1 to win the United States Specialty Sports Association (USSSA) National Championship in Orange Beach, Alabama. The Maniax were the last team standing out of the 17-team field.
“This was the first year with this team together,” Bouvier said. “Nine of them were on the team last year and then we added Laila (Clark), Madison (Gonzalez), and Peyton (Albert).”
The team went 26-6 overall this summer competing in five tournaments.
“That was us the whole summer,” he said. “We didn’t pick up anybody. They played well all summer.”
Bouvier’s team went undefeated until Saturday, losing 7-2 to Alabama Fury Platinum.
The Maniax had beat the Fury 2-1 the previous day.
Since the Maniax were undefeated heading into the Saturday matchup, the Fury had to beat them twice to claim the title.
In the second game, the Maniax left no doubt, winning 8-0 to claim the national championship.
In championship-clinching game, Clark hit two home runs. The first came in the second inning, a two-run blast to right field that put the team ahead 4-0.
Clark hit a solo shot to left in the top of the fourth to extend the lead to 6-0. She finished the game with three hits in three at-bats.
Gonzales and Kayden Labouliere had two RBIs apiece.
Ryleigh Carline tossed a complete four innings, allowing no runs on six hits with a walk.
“We played really good competition out there,” Bouvier said. “I liked that there were teams from different states and no others from Louisiana so you can see how you stack up against other states.”
Experiencing a victory of that magnitude was a first for some of the girls, Bouvier said.
“It was exciting to see the girls celebrate and come out on top,” he said. “I really enjoyed working with the group. We only played five tournaments and we were competitive throughout. I’m just proud of the girls and how they finished it out.”
The summer experience is expected to help the Lady Panther team when the season rolls around in the spring.
One of the things the team will have to address is replacing Britt Bourgoyne who graduated and will be playing at Southeastern Louisiana University.
“We went 11-2 in metro ball this summer,” Bouvier said. “We’ll have to figure it out. Britt was one player but she was a big piece of what we did. She played a huge role for us.”
Roster
- Peyton Albert
- Emily Bezet
- Amelia Bouvier
- Ryleigh Carline
- Laila Clark
- Emma Fabre
- Maddie Gonzales
- Cierra Hendricks
- Kayden Labouliere
- Claire Leray
- Allie Theriot
- Emma Grace Daigle
Coaches
- Beau Bouvier
- Mary-Cathryn Comeaux
