For the third straight week a string of blunders in a short period of time were the source of Brusly’s demise on a Friday night.
The Panthers hung close in the first half until things took a turn for the worst in the third quarter, which allowed McKinley to break the game open and cruise to a 42-0 win at Panther Stadium for Brusly’s homecoming.
“You can’t turn the ball over here. We were better in special teams tonight even without Chandler (Young) tonight,” said Brusly coach Hoff Schooler. “Tony (Antonio Bourgoyne) stepped up and I thought he did a great job punting the football. And we had some good returns in there, and that kind of stuff, but you can’t turn the ball over like that. And we told the kids all week long, that’s a good football team. They’re a playoff football team.”
Brusly entered the game hampered by injuries. The team’s starting quarterback missed the game because of an illness. Tucker Smalley, who is the team’s backup quarterback has been out with an injury for the last few weeks.
Brusly’s starting running back Craivez Oxley slid over to quarterback for Friday’s game. Craivez started and played the first couple of drives before his brother, Cordell stepped in.
The brunt of McKinley’s points in the second half were a direct result of Brusly mistakes. McKinley returned an interception for a touchdown and recovered several Brusly fumbles, one of which was returned for a score.
“Both of us have the same thing at stake and hats off to them and they did a great job of taking advantage of our mistakes,” Schooler said. “And you know, we can sit here and make excuses about guys that are out. I’m proud of Vez, I’m proud of Cordell they stepped up tonight. You know, we’re out a quarterback this week. If it’s not the injuries, flu gets us this week. So hopefully at some point time we’ll have a football team that looks like what you saw back in week one.”
