The last head coaching vacancy at Port Allen was filled Friday when the school announced that Marcus Minor was the new head baseball coach and assistant football coach.
Minor comes to Port Allen after serving as the head baseball coach and assistant football coach at Scotlandville.
“I’m excited,” Minor said. “I know I have a good group of young men. I’m excited to get to work with them.
“I know what kind of community Port Allen has,” Minor continued. “It’s a new beginning for me. I’m excited and blessed to be a part of the Port Allen family.”
Prior to his time at Scotlandville, Minor spent time as the head baseball coach and assistant football coach at Baker High.
He was the head football coach at Baker Middle and also spent time at his alma mater Southern Lab as an assistant football and baseball coach.
Minor was a three-year letterman in baseball and football at Southern Lab. After graduating, he attended Southern University where he played baseball. He was member of the SWAC championship team in 2002.
“To be able to hire someone with a background like that, that immediately commands respect and someone that’s a sitting head coach was really big for us as a school,” said Port Allen Principal James Jackson. “The fact that he’s going to coach multiple sports is also important to us because him also coaching football is going to help him build relationships with our young men and hopefully get more guys to come out and play baseball for us.
“He’s taking over a team that only lost three seniors,” Jackson added. “He has a veteran team that is very talented. He’s taking over a program that’s on the rise and we’re really excited about him joining the Pelican family and everything that he’s going to bring to the table.”
Minor said discipline is a key component in what he wants to bring to the program.
“Discipline aspect on and off the field, especially in the classroom,” he said. “Once I get that squared away and the kids buy in, it’ll fall into place.”
The Pelicans finished the 2021 season with a 5-13 record and clinched a playoff berth.
Port Allen High just got a feeder baseball program within the last three years, which has helped with building interest and organized baseball experience in the community.
Jackson said feeder programs as well as youth sports are important in the area.
“One of the things we think is critical to building our baseball program to all we know that it can be is getting more of our young men to play youth baseball in the community,” he said. “Our kids play basketball, football and run track but the growth of our baseball and softball programs at Port Allen High School is going to be directly tied to the youth programs in our parish and in our city.
“We have some great parents who have started that process and been getting our young boys and girls to play youth baseball and softball,” he continued. “It’s going to be critical that he (Minor) forms that partnership with those parents and community members who’ve been getting that going so that they can know who our head baseball coach is and look forward to playing baseball at Port Allen High School.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.