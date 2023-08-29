In an abbreviated contest, Brusly showed some positives but also struggled in its 10-0 loss to Central in the jamboree Friday night in Central.
Because of the hot temperatures, Friday’s game was shortened to two 12-minute halves instead of the usual 48-minute jamboree.
Brusly’s offense struggled early, failing to sustain rives.
The Panther defense gave up an 84-yard touchdown run late in the first half, which put the score at 7-0.
“Defensively when we limit explosive plays, we do a good job of getting ourselves off the field,” said Brusly coach Hoff Schooler. “ We got a pick (interception) in there to stop a drive, so I thought we did a good job there. We need to clean up some tackling. They had an explosive play in there for a touchdown and that was a missed assignment and then some missed tackles behind it. We need to get that cleaned up.
Leading into the jamboree, Brusly coach Hoff Schooler said the team had yet to decide on a starting quarterback between sophomores Cordell Oxley and Coy Purpera.
Each quarterback commanded the offense for a half.
“Offensively, we’ve got to figure out ways to run the football,” Schooler said. “I thought the backs did a good job of running downhill and protecting the football. What really gets us is when we have pre snap penalties, things like that and get ourselves off the chains. It’s tough to deal with that.”
Central earned a field goal in the second half to extend the lead to 10-0. One bright spot came in the first half with Central driving in Brusly territory.
The Central quarterback tried to thread the needle with a pass and freshman Reggie Riley intercepted it.
In the second half, Brusly knocked on the door of tying it at 7 in the redzone.
Craivez Oxley started the drive with a big run that gave the Panthers good field positioning.
Purpera dropped back to throw but was under duress and was stripped.
Central recovered the ball and capitalized on the field goal later in that drive.
“Obviously you don’t have much film going into it so you don’t know what you’re gonna get out of a defense,” Schooler said. “At halftime we were able to adjust to what they were doing defensively and move the ball a little bit. We were in the red zone twice and didn’t score either time. So you’d like to think if we score those, we win the ball game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.