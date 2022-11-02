Parkview Baptist capitalized on four Port Allen turnovers to spoil the Pelicans’ senior night and final home game of the regular season.
Parkview (8-1, 4-1) capitalized on Port Allen’s (4-5, 2-3) turnovers and scored 30 points in the second half to blow the game open on the way to a 37-0 victory Friday night at Guy Otwell Stadium
“It was just too many turnovers in the end,” said Port Allen coach Don Gibson. “You can’t turn the ball over backed up like that and that definitely had a big impact on the game. You know, the defense played a heck of a game. Number seven (Kayden Tureaud) came to the game with a whole lot of rushing yards and things like that and we did a hell of a job of holding him for the most part even in the passing game. But give credit to Parkview. They did a great job, and the score says it’s 37 to zero.”
The Parkview defense forced Port Allen to punt on its opening drive. A bad snap prevented the punter from getting the punt off and the Eagles started their drive on the Port Allen 15-yard line.
On the next play, Parkview quarterback Abram Johnston found Micah Johnson on a screen pass that Johnson took 15 yards for a touchdown less than three minutes into the game.
The Pelicans’ defense kept Parkview out of the endzone for the rest of the half. Port Allen recovered a fumble midway through the first quarter but couldn’t turn it into points.
The Pelicans had Brennan Gibson’s 46-yard touchdown run called back on a holding penalty in the second quarter.
Parkview took advantage of another short field in the third quarter on Johnston’s 10-yard pass to Kayden Tureaud with 4:27 left.
Johnston threw an 11-yard touchdown to Byron Stewart with 37 seconds left in the third quarter to put the Eagles ahead 21-0.
Johnson scooped up a Port Allen fumble and returned it 11 yards for a touchdown that extended Parkview’s lead to 28-0 early in the fourth quarter.
The Eagles added scores on Johnston’s fourth TD pass of the night and a safety.
Port Allen defensive end Robert Amacker earned four sacks, six tackles for loss, and 11 total tackles.
The Pelicans’ defense held Parkview to less than 90 total yards.
