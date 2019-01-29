Port Allen's defense held Morgan City to three points in the first quarter and the Pelicans never trailed from the beginning, earning a 66-55 victory over the Tigers Jan. 22 in Port Allen.
The Pelicans held a 13-3 lead at the end of the first quarter and 28-17 at halftime.
Morgan City came out in the third quarter and outscored Port Allen 18-11 in the period, but the Pelicans returned the favor by finishing the game strong with a 27-20 advantage in the final frame.
The Pelicans had four players in double figures, led by Gerrod Franklin's 18 points. Marcus Joseph finished with 15, while Eric Antoine and Jalen Knox added 13 and 11 points respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.