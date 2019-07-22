Laura Morgan won’t have to venture hundreds of miles to begin her collegiate softball career.
In fact, she will play less than 30 minutes from her hometown.
The 2019 Port Allen High School graduate recently signed a scholarship for play for the fledgling program at Baton Rouge Community College.
Morgan alternated between first base and pitcher during her four years with the Lady Pelicans and will likely continue in that role at BRCC.
“I’m really excited just to have the opportunity to continue playing softball,” she said. “I’ll miss my teammates and my coach, who was amazing and did so much for us … we were like one big happy family.”
She was a first-team entry on the All-District 8-2A roster for the 2019 season which ended 16-15 for PAHS, under 8-2A Coach of the Year Alisha Butler Fairchild.
Morgan struck out 109 her senior year and had an earned-run average of 3.0. She had a .275 batting average, 33 runs, 24 hits, 28 RBIs and four home runs.
“She was phenomenal, both in the classroom and on the diamond,” Fairchild said. “She had a great work ethic and never had behavioral issues, so this honor is well-earned and well-deserved.
“As much credit as she gives me, it’s not me who did the work,” she said. “All I did was show them what to do, and they did it.”
The atmosphere in the BRCC program closely resembles what Port Allen had in place, Morgan said.
Some are also familiar faces from league ball at different schools, including Brusly, she said.
Morgan credits her mother most for her accomplishments in softball.
“She was my inspiration,” she said. “She got me started in the same, always supported me and gave me the encouragement not to give up.”
