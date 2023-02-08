Port Allen girls powerlifting coach Brian Bizette ended last year’s run with several milestones, and he has another in sight this season.
He ended last year with a Class 2A state title at the Louisiana High School Athletic Association State Powerlifting Meet in Monroe,
For the icing on the cake, Bizette finished last year the LHSAA Powerlifting Coach of the Year, a single award that covered all five classifications.
This year, he has his eyes the Perfect 10.
Bizette, a 16-year veteran of the PAHS girls powerlifting program, hopes to lead this year’s squad to its 10th state championship.
It may prove tougher than all the other Lady Pelican title wins.
Port Allen moved up to Class 3A, which puts the squad against a tougher pool of challengers. It boasts the largest total of teams across all classifications.
“Class 3 A has some very tough teams, most notably Buckeye, and they’re dominant,” Bizette said.
“You also have Abbevile that will steal pounds here and there, along with Wossman and E.D. White.”
The return of nine lifters from last year’s state title squad makes Bizette confident that this year’s team can rise to the challenge.
Junior Jalynn Netters, who competes in the 140-lb. class, topped a three-lift total of 940 lbs. during the invitational PAHS hosted two weeks ago.Isabella Newchurch had a total lift of 860 lbs.,
Kiara Talley notched a three-lift total of 920 lbs. in the super heavyweight division, while teammate Corinne Dupree – also in the super heavyweight class – chalked a total of 850.
“With the numbers we’ve posted thus far, I like our chances,” Bizette said. “If we stay healthy, we will definitely have a shot.”
Port Allen competes in the regional competition Feb. 18 at Woodlawn High School. Lifts begin at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.