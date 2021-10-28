Port Allen’s six-game winning streak brings visions of a possible championship showdown against District 8-2A power, but the Pelicans must first overcome a potential stumbling block.
Dunham (5-3, 2-1) hopes to break Port Allen’s momentum when the Pelicans (6-2, 3-0) visit the Tigers for a pivotal District 8-2A game Friday. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
The Tigers dominated the district and finished 10-2 in 2019, but the loss of a strong crop of seniors led to a 5-5 finish in 2020.
One year later, Dunham shows signs of regaining its dominance. The Tigers are backed by a high-powered offense that stopped East Feliciana 57-52 last week.
Dunham came up short in a 44-40 battle against district title contender Episcopal (7-1, 4-0).
While Episcopal looms in Week 10 for Port Allen, the Pelicans cannot afford to overlook Dunham, Port Allen head coach Don Gibson said
“It’s always a good game we get against Dunham, and Neil Weiner always does a great job, but we need to focus on Port Allen and do the things we need to do to improve our program,” he said. “They have a potent running game that can put a lot of points on the board, and that’s something we’re focusing on all this week.”
Attitude has been one of the biggest assets for the 2021 Pelicans, Gibson said.
We have great guys we’re coaching, and it helps build the kind of program you want to be,” he said. “You want to have that tunnel vision every week that you’re 1-0, and that’s the attitude we’ve instilled in the players this season.”
A strong crop of returnees makes Dunham a major threat for the Pelicans, including senior quarterback Hayden Hand, senior wide receiver Jordan Dupre, junior running back Colin Boldt and senior running back Jake Ledet.
