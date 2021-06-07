The school year is officially over but it’s never too late to celebrate the success of a student-athlete.
Chris Murphy Jr. added himself to a fairly long list of Port Allen High School students who signed athletic scholarships this year.
Murphy signed a track scholarship to attend the University of New Orleans. He celebrated the milestone with family and friends at an event held at the school Thursday afternoon.
“It feels good achieving my goals and going to college and getting to the next level,” Murphy said. “I just want to thank all the coaches, my family for coming and supporting me through the journey. They (UNO) have good coaches, I like their campus and I just liked it there.”
Murphy is coming off a senior season that saw him take home the state championship in the long jump and he was one of four athletes for the boys track team who competed at the state meet in May, but helped the team bring home a state runner-up trophy.
He also finished second in the state in both the 100-meter dash and the 200. He was a member of the 4x200 relay team, which placed second in the state last month.
Murphy’s showing in May succeeded his run during the indoor season where he took home a state title in the long jump and third place in the triple jump back in February.
“I’ve been looking forward to this day for Chris since he came to Port Allen High School,” said Port Allen athletic director and track coach John Williams. “I knew he was going to be a special kid. It has been a phenomenal ride and for me to coach him has been a pleasure.
“Chris has been a model student,” Williams added. “Chris is taking the next step. One of the things about coaching Chris is when we got off the bus and Chris was in the long jump, I knew if we don’t score anything else, we’re getting ready to score 10 points.”
Murphy’s success on the track started in elementary school. Aside from winning state championships and individual races throughout his prep career, Murphy broke a long jump record in 2018 that belonged to his father, Chris Murphy Sr.
Williams said he believes Murphy Jr. is ready for whatever his future holds in New Orleans.
“A lot of people are counting on Chris and in my opinion, he can handle whatever expectations are coming his way,” he said. “His foundation is there. He’s grounded. Chris is getting ready to do all of us proud.”
