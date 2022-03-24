Christopher Murphy, who flourished during his days in the Port Allen High School track and field program, has continued his success on the next level.
Murphy, who now competes in track and field on scholarship at University of New Orleans, placed in two events Saturday at the Louisiana Classic Track Meet at University of Louisiana-Lafayette’s Ragin’ Cajun Track/Soccer Complex.
Murphy finished runner-up in the Men’s Long Jump with a leap of 7.21 meters, slightly behind Lamar’s Kenison Tate (7.26). Murphy also placed fifth in the 100-meter dash with a finish at 10.56.
He is the son of Chris and Quinn Murphy and brother of Raven Murphy, who competes in the PAHS track and field program.
Other teams in the meet included Arkansas State, Belhaven, Dillard, McNeese State, Mississippi College, Nicholls State, Lamar, Louisiana-Monroe, Southern Arkansas, Southern-Baton Rouge, Tulane and Xavier.
