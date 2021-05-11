For the third time in the three years, a Port Allen High girls basketball player has the opportunity to continue her academic and athletic career at the next level.
Lyric Nelson earned a full scholarship to attend Hinds Community College near Jackson, Mississippi.
Nelson’s road to a scholarship started with her not playing as a freshman and coming off the bench behind Chelsea White as a sophomore.
White’s departure to LSU-E, led to Nelson being thrusted into a starting role as a junior and she didn’t disappoint. She averaged a double-double as a junior and a senior and led the team in scoring.
“I’m ecstatic. I’m happy because it’s been a journey getting here from my freshman year not being able to play to me signing a full scholarship,” Nelson said. “Free education. I’m so happy.’
As a senior, Nelson helped lead Port Allen to a 10-11 record and a berth in the second round of the playoffs.
As a sophomore, Nelson averaged double-digit points per game off the bench as a member of the Lady Pelicans squad that won the district title for the first time in over 20 years.
“It was hard,” Nelson said of stepping in as the starter her junior year. “I had to replace Chelsea. I had to replace the points that we were losing so it was hard but I managed to do it. I managed to get the double-doubles, I managed to help my team win.”
Nelson said she believes she can be a key piece to help get Hinds on a winning trajectory as well.
“When I went to visit Hinds, I watched a game and I saw that they were struggling and I wanted to be that factor to come to the school and make them a successful team,” she said. “It was also two hours away and close to my family.”
Port Allen coach Kim Cox said Nelson’s journey to a scholarship is attributed to her hard work.
“She’s a true testament of a kid who didn’t play and wanted to play but just wasn’t ready for the high school level when she got here and she stuck to it,” Cox said. “Any workout we needed her to do that sophomore year, she did. The proof is in the pudding. We’ll miss her greatly next year but I’m so proud of her.”
