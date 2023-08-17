Port Allen football gets to put its summer work to the test Friday with a scrimmage on the road against Scotlandville.
After 7-on-7’s ended in June, the Pelicans were focused on strength and conditioning until official practices began on Monday, July 31.
“I think the biggest thing is, you know, growth,” said Port Allen head coach Don Gibson. “The thing that we’ve taken on as a team is just keep stacking days and improving. We haven’t had this type of weather in a long time, and it’s always been challenging trying to navigate through it. We’ve had to make a lot of adjustments, but the biggest thing I like about this football team is the composure, the attitude, the desire to keep working.”
Gibson said he’s rearranged practice times to avoid the heat as much as possible, which included some 6 a.m. practices.
The coach said he is excited about the offense under new offensive coordinator Earvin Moore. When the Pelicans played its spring game in May, the team only had a little practice time to install the new offense completely.
“We were as vanilla as we could be back then,” Gibson said. “We’ve expanded. We’re excited about where we’re at from an offensive standpoint, so we want to see what that product looks like now.”
Port Allen returns all of its skill players from last season but will have a new quarterback in Sophomore Kaleb West.
“The biggest thing for him is to take care of the football and allow the guys around to make plays,” Gibson said. “Just put them in position and I think those guys will make plays. The biggest weapon this year is our offensive coordinator, coach Moore. I’m excited about what he’s doing.”
Since it’s been roughly three months since the Pelicans have played tackle football against an opponent, Gibson said tackling will be a focus the next two weeks before the season starts.
“We want to make sure we do the little things,” he said. “You want to be able to take Friday and look at where you’re at and then take that and then go into the jamboree, fix those things, and then make sure Week 1 against Brusly all of those things are taken care of.”
