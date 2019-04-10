The tide has turned for the track and field season.
The Westside Relays, set for Thursday, April 11 at Port Allen High School, will mark the shift from the traditional meets on to a bigger goal.
Field competition begins at 3:30 p.m. Running events start at 5:30 p.m.
“Everything from here on is about winning state,” Port Allen girls coach Brian Bizette said. “Everyone knows we’re competitive, and we’re not just running for desire – we’re running against the clock.”
Port Allen will not expect a giveaway, however.
Nine teams look to derail the Pelicans, starting with parish rival Brusly, which has traditionally fielded strong boys and girls squads, with exceptional depth on speed, which will help as they head into district action next week.
If that’s not enough, Westside foe Plaquemine will also look to gain headway as the Green Devils look to make a stronger showing this year in the Class 4A competition.
“Plaquemine will bring great throwers and runners to the event,” Bizette said. “Brusly has the speed and Dunham will be fast on the track … it balances itself out.
“Everyone aims to win this one because it’s always highly competitive and brings out a lot of camaraderie among coaches,” he said.
Bizette will look toward the efforts of Emily Nichols and Rekia Lenoir in girls field action. Alyssa Miller and Tremecia Moore will lead the seniors in the relays.
Traveon Scott has been one of the standouts for the boys squad competing at a high level in both the discus and the shot put.
"We need to make the most of this meet and let it let it carry over into district," said Port Allen boys coach Don Gibson. "There's a very fine line between what we do this week and what we will do for district, but our guys are focused and they know what they have to do."
