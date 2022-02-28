Two-time defending champion Port Allen began its playoff quest for a three-peat with the same recipe that served the team well during the regular season – defense.
No. 2 Port Allen ran out to a 19-2 lead and continued to roll on the way to a 93-51 victory over No. 31 Pickering Friday night in the first round of the playoffs.
The win marked Port Allen coach Dimario Jackson’s first playoff win.
The Pelicans had a balanced offensive attack with five players in double figures led by
Elliot McQuillan’s 22 points. Aries Lewis added 17 points, followed by Jordan Brooks with 15, Ji’Siah Fernandez with 11 and Frank Samuel with 10 points. Isaiah Howard paced the team in the playmaking department with nine assists. The Pelicans hit 8-of-17 from 3-point range.
Ladarius Privitera led Pickering with 22 points.
“We had a really good week of practice. We knew the start to this game was really important,” Jackson said. “We kind of let our foot off the gas in the second quarter but we did a good job coming out of halftime and stepping it back up.”
After the fast start, Port Allen led 22-6 after the first quarter. Pickering played the Pelicans to a tie in the second quarter, resulting in Port Allen’s 39-23 halftime lead.
The Pelicans came out of the halftime break with a 20-2 run after Fernandez tossed an alley-oop to Brooks to put the score at 57-25 midway through the third quarter.
The defending champs outscored Pickering 37-12 in the third quarter and led 76-35 heading into the fourth.
“We don’t pay attention to the seeding. We’re worried about the opponent that’s next,” Jackson said. “We take it one game at a time. You gotta win to advance. You can’t look ahead. You have to take care of your business with the team that’s coming up. You gotta treat that team like they’re the best team in the state.
“Our focus is guarding,” he added. “We have guys who can score enough points. Our focus is guarding making you uncomfortable and making you have to execute for 32 minutes.”
