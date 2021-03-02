Port Allen began its defense of the Class 2A title in dominating fashion.
The No.2 seeded Pelicans led from the opening tip on the way to a 77-47 win at home over No. 31 South Plaquemine in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Elliott McQuillan led Port Allen (14-7) with 20 points, including five 3-pointers. Desmond Fleming added 15 points. Donaven Lightell led No. 31 South Plaquemine (3-17) with 20 points. The undermanned South Plaquemine team played the game with only five players.
“I thought we were a little rusty at the beginning of the game, especially defensively,” Port Allen coach Derrick Jones said. “We had some breakdowns. I didn’t think we did a good job defending the drive, which has been something we continue to focus on, especially of late. I thought once we settled in, we made some shots. I thought we did a really good job all night of sharing the ball and hitting the open man and playing unselfish.”
Port Allen held a 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter and extended the lead to as many as 18 in the first half. South Plaquemine trailed 36-18 at halftime.
The defending champs outscored South Plaquemine 26-12 in the third quarter thanks to McQuillan’s 14 third-quarter points, including four threes. Port Allen’s largest lead in the game was 36 points.
“It’s been a rough season for us. We only had five players to finish the year,” South Plaquemine coach Torrean Walker said. “Since our last game in December, we’ve had a different lineup every game. The five that stuck with me, I’m very proud of those five. I appreciate all the work they’ve put in. I appreciate the classy program coach runs here at Port Allen.”
Port Allen hit 9-of-24 3-point shots. The Hurricanes went 1-of-5 from behind the arc. Port Allen outrebounded South Plaquemine 30-18. The Pelicans had 11 offensive rebounds that resulted in 11 second-chance points.
“Sometimes playing some of these teams early in the playoffs, they don’t match up with us physically, so it’s a mental mindset of playing the game the way you know you have to play in later rounds to be able to win and advance,” Jones said. “We did a good job of it in spurts. We have to be better than that moving forward.”
