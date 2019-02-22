No. 7 Port Allen is advancing following Friday's wire-to-wire 54-45 win over No. 26 Vidalia in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Despite the win, Port Allen head coach Derrick Jones said he was a little disappointed in his team's performance.
"We did some good things," Jones said. "Credit Vidalia, they played really hard, they were scrappy and they kept competing. Our expectations are high and we’re not going bring down our expectations just because we won a game. We expect a lot of these guys. We know what they’re capable of and I was a little disappointed we didn’t play the full 32 minutes like we’re capable of."
Port Allen built a 17-9 lead at the end of the first quarter thanks to full-court pressure and extended the lead to 12 at halftime.
The Pelicans held Vidalia to four points in the second quarter because of the defensive pressure spearheaded by Billy Ferguson and Le'Kelvin Battiste.
"They brought big-time energy off the bench, allowed some guys to get some rest," Jones said. "We had a couple of guys that started the game that didn’t look like themselves for whatever reason. It was a big lift for us. They gave us a big-time lift. Those guys are so unselfish, just accepting whatever role. That’s why we have a chance to be a really good team and make a run."
Julien Jarvis made a layup with 6:40 to go in the third quarter that gave the Pelicans a 31-15 lead. Vidalia closed the quarter on a 16-4 run that trimmed the deficit to 35-31 heading into the fourth quarter.
Vidalia stayed within striking distance for most of the fourth quarter, but Port Allen was able to stave off the potential upset.
Tawasky Johnson and Jalen Knox led Port Allen with 10 points, followed by Ferguson with nine points.
"Coach always talked to me and Chico (Battiste) about defense being more important than anything right now," Ferguson said. "We got in the game, we just turned up the energy and made some plays on defense and offense."
Port Allen is set to host No. 10 Many Tuesday in second round action. Many defeated No. 23 Independence 53-47.
