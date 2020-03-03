The Port Allen Pelicans, the top seed in Class 2A, displayed dominance early in a wire-to-wire 92-55 win over No. 32 Delcambre in the first round of the playoffs last Friday in the Pels Nest.
Port Allen (26-6) developed the big lead despite playing the younger players heavy minutes to gain valuable playoff experience.
The distribution of minutes was evident by the scorebook. Eleven Pels scored in the game led by Tawasky Johnson’s 18 points. Jy’ron Allen added 11. Marcus Joseph, Jalen Knox and EJ McQuillan had 10 points each.
“We shot the ball really well in the first half,” said Port Allen coach Derrick Jones. We’re trying to become better with conditioning. I didn’t think we were good defensively, especially in the beginning. We’ll have to better with that. Our top six or seven guys played like 12 minutes and we got some of the younger guys some minutes. We just wanted to go play the game out and try to win with class and I think the guys did that.”
Port Allen shot the three-ball very well. The Pelicans hit 13 threes led by Johnson’s four triples. Allen and McQuillan hit three 3-pointers apiece.
Port Allen led 60-34 at halftime and held Delcambre (16-17) to 21 points in the second half.
Jones gave credit to Antoine Washington and Raven Fernandez for the extra work they’ve put with players outside of practice to help build confidence and it’s been working.
The coach also credited the fans for their support and it said it’s time for the team to deliver for the fans, although he acknowledged it won’t be an easy road.
“We’ve been talking about it for the last two years and it’s time to bring it home to Port Allen,” he said.
