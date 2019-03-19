BATON ROUGE -- SEC Champions and third-seeded LSU will face Ivy League Champions and No. 14 seed Yale (22-7) on Thursday at 11:40 a.m. in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held in Jacksonville's VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, it was announced on Selection Sunday.
The winner advances to face either No. 6 seed Maryland or the winner of the opening-round game between Belmont and Temple in the third round of the 68-team tournament on Saturday.
LSU's opening game will be televised by Tru TV. Chris Blair and John Brady will have the call of LSU's games on the LSU Sports Radio Network, streaming free on www.LSUsports.net/live.
LSU (26-6) won the 2019 Southeastern Conference Regular-Season Championship -- its first since 2009 -- with a 16-2 record. The Tigers earned a berth into the "Big Dance" for the 22nd time in program history and the first since 2015. LSU, which has a 24-24 record in tournament play, has reached the Final Four four times in school history, 1953, 1981, 1986 and 2006.
The Tigers will be returning to the site of the first two rounds of the 2006 NCAA Championship when LSU defeated Iona and Texas A&M en route to the NCAA Final Four.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.