Port Allen embraced the game’s up-tempo style but also hit 20 free throws in the fourth quarter to beat Episcopal 83-78 Friday night for the District 8-2A boys basketball tournament championship at Episcopal.
Elliot McQuillan had a game-high 34 points, including six 3-pointers. Jordan Brooks had 18 points, followed by Isaiah Howard’s 17 and Frank Samuel’s 11.
“That was a quarterfinal game,” said Port Allen coach Dimario Jackson. “It was high intensity, loud. Episcopal is one of the best teams in the state in my opinion. It was a team effort. We had four guys in double figures. “EJ (McQuillan) had a really good night. He grew up a little more.”
Free throws were a huge part of the game outside of Port Allen’s fourth quarter. The Pelicans hit 27 of 36 from the charity stripe. Episcopal hit 27 of 31 free throws.
The Knights had five players in double figures led by Jack Savario’s 21 points and Steward Bonnecaze’s 16.
Port Allen (18-10) had a 21-13 lead at the end of the first quarter. Episcopal returned the favor in the second quarter and tied the game at 34 heading into halftime.
Both teams had its share of leads in the third. Bonnecaze’s jumper at the buzzer sent the Knights in the final frame with a narrow 57-53 advantage.
Samuel’s 3-pointer in the opening minute of the fourth quarter tied the game at 57. He drained another three with a little over three minutes left that gave Port Allen a two point lead at 69-67.
Aries Lewis grabbed on offensive rebound and scored the bucket which gave Port Allen a 73-70 lead with 1:35 left.
From that point, the Pelicans had to execute from the free-throw line. Port Allen hit 10 of 12 free throws in the last two minutes that helped clinch the win.
“Our guys have definitely grown. They’ve stepped up and gotten better,” Jackson said. “From the seniors to the freshmen, everyone has gotten better and that’s what it’s about. I think we’re on the brink of playing our best basketball.”
