Port Allen looks to continue its winning streak when the team travels to play former district foe Episcopal.
The Pelicans are coming off of wins against Donaldsonville and Livonia.
Episcopal is Port Allen’s final non-district tuneup before the District 6-3A schedule begins.
The Knights are 3-0 heading into the Week 4 matchup.
Episcopal picked up wins over St. Michael, St. Thomas Aquinas and Metairie Park County Day.
Episcopal quarterback Lewis Ward is coming off the best game of his career in last week’s 49-20 win over Country Day.
Ward threw for a school-record 368 yards and scored four total touchdowns.
“They’re (Episcopal) explosive on the offensive side of the ball,” said Port Allen coach Don Gibson. “They continue to create big plays from what I’ve watched on film, so that’s something that we’ll have to do is limit the big plays.”
Episcopal is riding a 24-game winning streak in the regular season.
The Knights finished last week’s game with 609 total yards and scored on six straight possessions to pull away from Country Day.
Braeden George leads the Episcopal rushing attack.
Some of Ward’s weapons in the passing game include David Olinde, Reid Chauvin and Chase Cresson.
Gibson said his team will have to be disciplined on both sides of the ball to get a win.
“We’ve got to have really good eye discipline on the defensive side of the ball because they give you a lot of eye candy about what they trying to do so we got to make sure our eye discipline is good. And then I’d like to say the biggest thing on the opposite side of the ball is we want to run the football and then pass off of that, get our quarterback involved in the run game and we found out that he could do that really well. We have to continue to be good and follow the game plan and when you do that you’ll give yourself a chance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.