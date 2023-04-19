On Tuesday morning of April 18, a routine traffic stop conducted by a deputy marshal resulted in a short chase through Port Allen and an arrest of 32-year-old Ernest Carr who had outstanding warrants in Texas.
The stop, conducted near the west side intersection of LA Hwy 1 and Court St., was going normally until a narcotics officer showed up to assist the deputy marshal. When the narcotics officer approached the vehicle, the driver, Carr, pulled a Glock 40 from between the seats.
The narcotics officer pulled his weapon in response and Carr sped off, leading officers on a short chase that included a stretch of California Ave before Carr was stopped again at the Port Allen City Railroad Depot off LA Hwy 1 and arrested.
The gun Carr pulled on the narcotics officer was dumped during the short chase and was recovered on California Ave. in a ditch. Chief Deputy David Jones told the West Side Journal the gun was reported stolen from East Baton Rouge Parish.
Carr’s out-of-state fugitive warrant is for a narcotics charge of possession of marijuana greater than five lbs. and less than 50 lbs. He will be extradited after court proceedings in Louisiana to address the charges accumulated on April 18 in Port Allen which include flight from an officer, and illegal possession of a firearm.
Chief Deputy Jones of the Port Allen City Marshal’s office responded to the morning’s activity by saying, “It’s just the job we do. Sometimes a routine traffic stop can turn into a major felony.”
