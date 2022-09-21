Port Allen only needed one score to earn its second straight win.
Quarterback Darius Harris scored on a touchdown run in the first half and it was all the Pelicans needed to get a 6-0 win over Livonia at Guy Otwell Stadium.
It was the second straight year Port Allen beat Livonia following last season’s 31-0 win.
“I thought it was definitely a good defensive effort,” said Port Allen Coach Don Gibson. “Any time you can get a shut out that’s something that you want to strive for. You know, I commend coach Antoine (Washington), the defensive coordinator on putting together a great plan and then the kids executing. They did a good job running to the football, understanding what Livonia wanted to do and making sure that we limit the big plays and the result was a shut out.”
Health has been an issue for Port Allen so far this season.
The Pelicans have had several guys in and out of the lineup since the start of the season and Friday was no different.
“It was a crazy week,” Gibson said. “We had guys in and out with the flu and coaches in and out with the flu. So it’s something that we had to adjust to. We probably were down about eight players Friday night just from the flu alone. And I just think the biggest thing is just the culture of next man up. You know, it’s not something that you want to deal with, but the show must go on. And I think everybody understands those things. I just give the kids credit for being able to go out there and you know, have those blinders on and execute the plays.”
