Port Allen did all of its damage in the first half, which was more than enough to clinch a win in the regular season finale.
The Pelicans built a 42-0 halftime lead and cruised to a 42-12 win over Mentorship Academy Friday night at Memorial Stadium.
“It was what we expected to do tonight, you know, and it’s nothing against Mentorship but you know, we expected to come in this game and win and I’m proud of the guys the way they came out and performed offensively and defensively and in the special teams. I think that’s what you want. You want to be able to get complete games like that. And I thought we came out against a team. we were supposed to do it (against) and did what we’re supposed to do.”
Port Allen Landon Jones got going early, scoring on an eight-yard run for the game’s first points.
On the ensuing kickoff, Port Allen recovered the onside kick. The Pelicans turned to Jones again, who delivered on a 3-yard touchdown run.
Jones’ third touchdown, a 26-yard run, gave Port Allen a 22-0 lead with 11:53 remaining in the second quarter.
Jones finished the night with 82 yards rushing, all of which came in the first half.
Bralon White got the defense involved in the scoring. He stripped a Mentorship Academy runner, scooped up the fumble and returned it 21 yards to give Port Allen a 28-0 lead 19 seconds after Jones’ touchdown run.
Quarterback Jarius Wright scored on touchdown runs of 1 and 13 yards to close out the half.
Port Allen’s offensive starters played only the first half.
Port Allen’s offense rushed for 293 yards in the first half. Brennan Gibson led the way with 133 yards on 12 attempts. Wright had 53 yards on nine attempts.
With a 5-5 regular season record, Port Allen turns its attention to the postseason, which begins next week.
“It’s playoff time and that’s what we talked about,” coach Gibson said. “This thing resets now. Everybody is zero and zero and anything can happen at any point in time. I think our guys will be ready. They’re excited. We’re excited about this opportunity. We got a bad taste in our mouths from last year. We went out in the first round. We gotta go on the road this time, that’s without a doubt. So I think the guys are excited about it and they’re ready.”
