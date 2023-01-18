A matchup between reigning champions needed an extra four minutes to decide the winner.
Port Allen (18-1) played championship level defense in overtime, holding George Washington Carver to two points on the way to a 64-58 win Tuesday night.
EJ McQuillan led the way for Port Allen with 18 points. Ji’Siah Fernandez and Aries Lewis had 14 points apiece. Isaiah Howard added 12 points.
Laurence Nathan led Carver (12-8) with 19 points. Jaylen Hicks had 17 and Daijon Leatherman added 14.
Fernandez gave the Pelicans a spark early on, scoring all of his points in the first half, including four 3-pointers.
It was a welcome sight for the junior guard who had been working through a shooting slump the last few games.
“When I hit that first one, it just felt perfect,” Fernandez said. “It felt smooth, clean. The ball coming off my hand and stuff. My teammates were finding me and trusting me to knock the down the shots. In the second half, I didn’t really get going but my teammates pulled through for me.”
Port Allen led 18-11 at the end of the first quarter. Fernandez scored five straight points to give the Pelicans a 31-22 lead in the second quarter.
Defending 4A champ Carver closed the half on a 9-0 run capped off by Nathan’s halfcourt heave at the buzzer to tie the game at 31.
The second half was filled with lead changes and ties.
The third quarter ended tied at 43. Nathan’s three with 5:45 left in the fourth quarter gave the Rams their largest lead of the game at 50-45.
McQuillan tied the game at 54 with less than three minutes to play.
With the game tied at 56, McQuillan had a chance to win it in regulation, but his 3-point attempt missed at the buzzer.
The first overtime bucket didn’t come until there was 1:49 left thanks to Howard’s alley-oop to Lewis. Carver committed three turnovers in overtime.
“This this high school basketball,” said Port Allen coach Dimario Jackson Sr. “These are the games that you prepare for in the preseason. These are games that you talk about being able to win when that team takes a lead. They go up, looks like everything is going their way and then we get some stops and then we finally start seeing that ball go through the net.
Jackson said he was proud of the defensive effort late, particularly in overtime, holding Carver to two points.
“That’s a shoutout to those dudes who are on that floor,” he said. “They hate losing more than they like winning, which means, they’ll do whatever it takes to win, so they don’t lose.”
