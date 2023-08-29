Despite multiple turnovers, Port Allen had chances to win its jamboree but came up short.
Plaquemine edged the Pelicans 20-14 in jamboree action Thursday night at Guy Otwell Stadium.
“The biggest thing is we were able to move the ball on the offensive side,” said Port Allen coach Don Gibson. “We wanted to make sure we do some of the basics that we do. We didn’t want to open it up too much and show too much in the jamboree. I was pleased with the effort. I was pleased with the offensive line and some of the things that were able to get us to do in the run game.”
Gibson said aside from the turnovers offensively, missed tackles on defense led to some big plays for Plaquemine.
Jarius Wright scored on a touchdown run in the red zone for one of PA’s scores.
“One of the negatives was our tackling, something that we emphasized, and guys on defense being out of position just was not characteristic of how we’ve played in the past,” Gibson said. “We got back to the drawing board Friday, we watched the film, let the guys see themselves, and then they understood what it was about and what we have to do. We’ve learned from it, and we feel good about the plan that we have in place. The biggest thing is for us to go out and put it in action.”
