Port Allen snapped its three-game losing streak Friday with a 36-8 win on the road over Glen Oaks last week.
The Pelicans look to continue its momentum as Collegiate-Baton Rouge comes to Guy Otwell Stadium for homecoming Friday.
“It’s opportunity to go to all the celebrations and everything that goes along with homecoming,” said Port Allen coach Don Gibson. It’s a chance for alumni to get the opportunity to come back and celebrate their school, but you know, as a coach it is a little bit of a distraction at times, you know just because you have so many you have so many events going on. I think the biggest thing is being able to keep the guys even keel for them and understanding what’s the whole outcome of what we’re trying to get accomplished. And that’s to win the football game.”
Collegiate-BR is 0-7 heading into Friday’s game.
The Dolphins have struggled offensively the last four games, mustering only eight points total in that span.
For Port Allen, Gibson said it isn’t about the opponent, but about the team continuing to build on the progress they’ve made.
That progress starts on the offensive side with quarterback Jarius Wright who is settling into his role after starting the year at receiver.
Wide receiver Brennan Gibson returned from an injury last week and provided an immediate boost to the offense.
The Pelicans’ ability to move the chains offensively is key to the team’s success in all phases.
“I think the biggest thing offensively for us is to continue to build on what we’re adding from an offensive standpoint,” coach Gibson said. “I think that’s the biggest thing as us for us to continue to get better on offensive line of understanding what’s asked of them with some of the blocking schemes that we’re doing now. And I think those things are important. And then defensively, just continue to eliminate the big plays and continue to play fast. On special teams, just continue to do things that eliminate plays that can cause a negative impact on the game and that’s one of the most important things with special teams.”
