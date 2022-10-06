Port Allen looks to rebound from back-to-back losses when the team takes on Madison Prep at Memorial Stadium Thursday night.
The Chargers enter the Week 6 contest with a 3-2 record. MPA beat Mentorship Academy 61-0 last week.
“They’re (MPA) athletic, super athletic team,” said Port Allen coach Don Gibson. “They’ve got athletes all over the field. The quarterback does a good job with the offensive commanding and things like that. He does a good job of when things break down being able to use his legs and make plays. They are fast, they fly around on the defensive side of the ball. So it definitely presents some challenges.”
In last week’s game against University Lab, Port Allen struggled offensively to sustain drives, which put its defense in tough situations, particularly in the third quarter when U-High broke the game open with four touchdowns.
“It’s hard to win football games when we can’t sustain drives and the defense is on the field that much,” Gibson said. “I think the biggest thing that we’ve got to be able to do is the little things. Some of those little things will be able to allow us to sustain drives. It definitely helps if we can get some guys back. That definitely helps because it it allows you to do some things that you would like to do, but I think we got a good game plan this week, to be able to do some of the things we want to do. The biggest thing is we just got to execute them on a consistent basis.”
Gibson said his defensive struggled with run-pass option plays (RPOs), which is something they plan to work on heading into the matchup against MPA.
“We weren’t able to extend some plays, and extend some drives on the offensive side of the ball,” he said. “Fixing those little things that we need to fix. What we saw basically on the back end is making sure that we do a better job of handling your RPO. And that was one of the things on the defensive side that killed us was the RPO. And so just being able to do those things right there. We feel like would have helped us a lot in that game.”
Sophomore quarterback Tylan Johnson is leading the Charger offense, which is averaging 24 points per game through the first five weeks.
Madison Prep relies heavily on Johnson and Keilan Sherman in the run game, along with Tony Lewis.
Port Allen was without starting quarterback Darius Harris last week because of an injury he suffered two weeks ago against Episcopal.
Receiver Jarius Wright filled in at quarterback against U-High. Gibson said Harris could be cleared to play this week, but if he isn’t., the plan will be to go with Wright at QB.
Receiver Brennan Gibson suffered a shoulder injury in Week 1 against Brusly and is working his way back and could be back on the field in a few weeks.
The Pelicans are looking to get healthy with enough time to make a playoff push.
As of Monday before press time, the game was scheduled for Thursday at Memorial Stadium.
