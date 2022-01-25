The game was close throughout and U-High made just enough plays to come out with a road victory Friday night.
U-High’s Zaren James and Collin Coates combined for 19 points in the fourth quarter to propel the Cubs to a 54-51 win over Port Allen.
“I’m proud of the way our guys competed,” said Port Allen coach Dimario Jackson. “I thought we made some strides. We had some breakdowns where we didn’t follow the game plan, had a few missed assignments, but overall, I’m proud of the way that our guys were competing.”
The game was nip and tuck throughout. Aries Lewis made grabbed an offensive rebound and scored to put Por Allen (13-9) ahead 22-21 with six minutes left in the third quarter. Elliott McQuillan’s three extended the Port Allen lead to 29-25 with four minutes left in the third.
The Cubs clung to a two-point lead going into the fourth quarter.
Jordan Brooks led Port Allen with a game-high 20 points, 10 of which came in the fourth quarter. McQuillan added 14 and Lewis had 10.
U-High had a 46-39 lead with 2:40 remaining following two free throws by Coates. The Cubs had a seven-point lead with under 40 seconds to play before the Pelicans made one final push.
Brooks had an old-fashioned three-point play with 30 seconds remaining to brought Port Allen to within three at 50-47 with 30 seconds left.
Coates hit three free throws down the stretch to help his team hold on.
Port Allen’s next game is Friday on the road against rival Brusly.
