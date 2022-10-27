The three-time defending champion Port Allen basketball team got its first taste of scrimmage action leading up to the new season last Wednesday against fellow defending champion Zachary and Southside High.
The Pelicans have three more scrimmage games and the jamboree before taking the court to open the regular season on Nov. 15 at home against Woodlawn.
“I thought there were more positive than negative out there,” Port Allen coach Dimario Jackson Sr. said about Wednesday’s scrimmages. “It was good to see us have more ball movement and work on the things we focused on in the offseason.”
The exhibition games were two 20-minute halves where no score was kept. Despite there not being a score on the scoreboard, the teams competed as if a berth in the playoffs were at stake.
“I think both games gave us a playoff feel,” Jackson said. “Both of those teams will out-tough you if you don’t bring it.”
Port Allen prepares to enter the season in Class 3A after finishing at the top of Class 2A for the past three seasons.
A new change in classification doesn’t alter the program’s expectations, according to the coach.
“The expectation hasn’t changed,” Jackson stated. “The expectation is to be the last men standing on March 12. I think our senior group has done an amazing job of leading. We’ve had a really good preseason.”
