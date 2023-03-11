Once again, Port Allen is the last team standing when it's all said and done.
After a triple OT victory over Patterson in the semifinals, Port Allen took it to No. 2 Winnfield to capture its fourth straight state title.
Port Allen led by double digits on two separate occasions on the way to a 73-56 in the Division III non-select state championship game Saturday afternoon at the Burton Coliseum.
The game Saturday marked the fifth consecutive state title game appearance for the Pelicans.
"These guys knew what the goal was going into the preseason," said Port Allen coach Dimario Jackson. "After we won it last year, we talked about what the goal was again this year and these guys have done an amazing job of buying into it and taking everything that comes with it. Shout out to our coaching staff and our players."
Port Allen (29-4) led 21-11 at the end of the first quarter before Winnfield who was in its first-ever championship game, stormed back with a 22-point second quarter to take a 33-31 lead at halftime.
The Pelicans regained control in the third quarter like they've done so many times throughout the season and outscored Winnfield (26-5) 42-23 in the second half.
"We’ve been really good all year in the third quarter,” Jackson said. “The third quarter has always been our quarter to separate or, if we’re behind, come back and get the lead. "We lock in and make the proper adjustments at halftime and come back and guard the ball like we guard the ball.”
Winnfield shot 10-of-32 in the second half and committed seven turnovers. Jaylon Jackson led the way with 21 points. Keithan Hamilton poured in 19.
"I didn’t feel like we played our style of basketball tonight,” Winnfield coach John Jones said. “We played hard at times, but I didn’t feel like we played the ball that got us to this point. Words can't express how proud I am of our team. We didn't get the results we wanted but I'm proud of them."
The senior dynamic duo of Isaiah Howard and EJ McQuillan combined for 47 points. Howard had 27 points and 11 rebounds to earn the game's Most Outstanding Player Award. McQuillan poured in 20 points.
"It means a lot," Howard said of the MOP award. "All the hard work that I put in and all the times basketball wasn't going too good for me, it paid off."
McQuillan becomes the first player in the school's history to never lose a playoff game and go 4-for-4 in winning championships.
"This one was a little bit more intense," he said. "We expected them (Winnfield) to come out after we eliminated them last year in the quarterfinals. We knew they were going to come out with beaucoup energy and effort. That's what we expected but we knew we were gonna eventually get away. That's a good team, shout out to them. "We knew they were going to throw a punch after we threw our punch and eventually we had to settle down. We've experienced that multiple times, so we were used to it."
