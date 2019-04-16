The Port Allen Pelicans fell behind early but responded with 16 unanswered runs in a 16-2 win in five innings over Family Christian Academy last Thursday for senior night.
Port Allen scored eight runs in the first and capped off the scoring with four in the bottom half of the fourth.
The Pelicans honored three seniors before the game: Kaleb Saizan, Austin Nickens and Jose Gutierrez.
“It’s huge (win) because of who they are,” Port Allen head coach Brian Bass said of his seniors. “Kaleb, the pitcher who’s been stuck at catcher all season because of necessity, finally gets to come out because a young sophomore Colby Credeur goes behind the plate and can now do his thing. Austin Nickens, who kind of gave up baseball prior to this season and we kind of discussed that he would regret it forever, he’s coming back and now he’s being a big part of it. Jose Gutierrez who’s been kind of stuck out of it because he had to go to work every day, now gets to come in and participate and be a part of it. Like I said it’s who we’re doing it for, not what we’re doing and that’s what makes it great.”
After Family Christian ended the first inning with two runs, Ki Clay’s single scored the first run for the Pelicans.
Nickens doubled in the next at-bat to give Port Allen a 3-2 advantage. Colby Creduer’s triple, followed by Saizan’s single capped off Port Allen’s eight-run explosion.
Peyton Olinde’s inside-the-park home run in the third inning put the score at 12-2. Saizan’s double to center scored a run, followed by Clay’s triple that plated two and gave Port Allen a 15-2 lead.
Nickens’ RBI groundout ended the scoring for the home team.
Olinde led the team with three hits. Credeur, Clay and Saizan had two hits apiece. Saizan earned the win on the mound, allowing two runs on one hit with nine strikeouts.
“That’s just what it means to be a Pelican,” Saizan said after the win. “It means to work hard and it really shows that my guys are behind me. Even though they don’t really have to be here for me, but they are.”
PA outlasts White Castle
The Pelicans took the lead late and defeated White Castle 18-11 on Saturday. Port Allen Pelicans trailed 11-9 in the bottom of the fifth inning when Olinde tripled on a 1-0 count, scoring three runs.
Olinde led Port Allen to victory by driving in four runs. He went 3-for-4 at the plate. Olinde drove in runs on a double in the second, a triple in the fifth, and a passed ball in the sixth.
White Castle fired up the offense early, racking up seven runs in the first two innings.
In the bottom of the second inning, Port Allen tied things up at seven when an error scored a run.
Cody Kent, Saizan, Olinde, Clay, and Nickens, all drove in runs in the frame.
Nickens took the win for Port Allen. He went four innings, allowing ten runs on six hits and striking out four. Olinde threw three innings in relief out of the bullpen. Olinde recorded the last nine outs to earn the save.
Port Allen racked up 11 hits on the day. Olinde, Credeur, Saizan, and Clay all managed multiple hits.
