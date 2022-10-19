Port Allen snapped its three-game losing streak in a big way Friday with a 36-8 win on the road over Glen Oaks.
“It was another week of Jay (Jarius Wright) getting an opportunity to play the quarterback position and continue to do some of the things that we want to add with him in the option game,” said Port Allen coach Don Gibson. “He did a really good job. Having Brennan
(Gibson) back helped and Landon jones did a really good job of running the football and keeping us ahead of the chains.
Brennan Gibson returned to the lineup after missing the previous five games with a shoulder injury.
The Pelicans scored the game’s first 36 points to cruise to the win.
“ We kind of had a bit of a slow start,” Gibson said. “We drove the field and got down to the 20-yard line and the drive stalled out. And then we had another drive stall out early, but I think the biggest thing is just continuing to stay the course. “We’re kind of implementing the option as one of our base things that we do, and so it’s taking a little time to make sure that everything is fine-tuned, but once things started clicking, we saw those explosive plays start to happen.”
Jones put Port Allen on the board in the first quarter with a touchdown run.
Wright scrambled for a touchdown run followed by a 2-point conversion that put the Pelicans ahead 16-0 midway through the second quarter.
Receiver Brennan Gibson returned from a shoulder injury and made his presence felt.
He broke loose for a long touchdown run that bolstered the Port Allen lead to 22-0 early in the third quarter.
Jones scored his second touchdown of the night before Wright connected with Gibson on a touchdown pass with 9:34 left in the game.
“I think for the most part we were able to be efficient on offense,” Gibson said. “When you’re efficient you put yourself in a situation where you’re not in long downs. It kind of opens up the playbook a little bit more for you and allows you to be creative with what you want to do.
