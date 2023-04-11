Port Allen softball ended its season on the highest of notes Monday afternoon with a 31-7 rout of East Iberville on the road.
Not only was the 31 runs the best offensive output of the season for Port Allen, but it was the most points scored in eight years.
Port Allen defeated St. Michael 34-33 in 2015.
“It was the most points we’ve had all season and the most I’ve ever seen scored in a game,” said Port Allen coach Wayne Conaway. “We started up 7-0 and East Iberville got it to 7-7. Then the girls woke up. They just went off after that.”
The Lady Pelicans scored 12 runs in both the second and third innings. The team finished the game with 24 hits.
East Iberville didn’t make things easier on itself with 10 errors.
Brailynn Amond and Courtney Courville both went 5-for-5 at the plate. Courville led the team with six RBIs. Haley Shirley and Mallory Lake drove in five runs apiece. Lake had four hits in four at-bats, while Shirley went 3-for-5.
Port Allen ends its season for the second straight year with nine wins. Conaway said a few cancellations throughout the season robbed the team of an opportunity to possibly rack up more wins and qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
The team is losing seven seniors from this year’s team but despite that, Conaway said he believes the future is bright.
“Aymond was a four-year veteran and Haley Shirley had the biggest turnaround of all the girls,” he said. “We had some kids who stepped up. Courtney Courville has a bright future ahead of her and Jadyn Pickens has an outstanding future ahead of her. We have some young players who have a chance to be really good. The future is bright.”
Conaway said Monday that he won’t return next season as coach for health reasons.
Assistant coach Jonathan Conaway could move to head coach next season.
“I think the girls did the best they could,” Coach Conaway said. “They played hard, did what we asked them to do and that’s all you can ask for.”
