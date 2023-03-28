Shortly after securing a fourth straight championship, several members of the Port Allen boys basketball team earned postseason recognition.
Seniors EJ McQuillan and Isaiah Howard, along with junior Aries Lewis earned First-team All-District recognition.
Howard was also named the district’s defensive MVP.
Senior guard Frank Samuel earned honorable mention recognition.
The Pelicans finished the season with a 29-4 overall record, which was capped off by a win over Winnfield in the state championship game in Lake Charles on March 11.
“Those seniors did everything that we asked them to do,” said Port Allen coach Dimario Jackson Sr. “We have Aries coming back and Ji’Siah (Fernandez) coming back. The dynasty continues.”
Jackson and the Pelicans prided themselves on defense and it showed with Howard being named the defensive MVP and Lewis earning votes for the honor as well.
“That just shows that they not only just hear the message but they take heed to it, too,” Jackson said. said. “To them defending, sitting down guarding and taking the challenge. For Isaiah, he had to guard the best guys every night and with him being able to do what he does offensively for us was big.”
Looking back on the season, Jackson talked about the team’s schedule and the goals the team set forth before the season.
“We were 29-4 and when you go through our schedule, we had to be at least the top three, top four when it comes to the strength of schedules,” he said. “It’s a blessing. We give credit to God. With us capturing one of the goals that we talked about at the beginning. After we won last season, I thought we pretty much captured every goal we put in place.
We talked about being one of the best teams in the state and I believe we were,” he added. “We also talked about winning another state championship and we did that in the fashion that we wanted it done.”
For Port Allen, Jackson aims to keep the dynasty rolling but without the senior trio that has meant a lot to the program.
“They’re not replaceable,” Jackson said. “They each brought something different. You don’t replace them. I’m honored to be able to say I’ve played a part in their careers. Two of those guys for sure are going to play college basketball and all three of them are going to be successful in whatever they choose to do. We’re just honored to be able to have played a part in their lives up to this point.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.