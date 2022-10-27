Port Allen’s offense got clicking and the community was able to celebrate a win for homecoming.
The Pelicans took care of business, beating Collegiate-Baton Rouge 51-0 Friday night at Guy Otwell Stadium.
Friday’s win was the second straight victory for Port Allen (4-4, 2-2).
“We’re continuing to evolve on offense,” said Port Allen coach Don Gibson. “We implmented a new system on offense and guys are starting to adjust. We wanted to focus on doing the fundamentals and playing sound football. Overall, it was a good team win.”
Port Allen suffered a three-game losing streak earlier this season but bounced back with wins over Glen Oaks and Collegiate- BR.
The loss dropped Collegiate Baton Rouge to 0-8 on the season.
The Pelicans did most of their damage in the first half earning a 37-0 lead at halftime.
It was the fourth time Collegiate Baton Rouge was shut out in the last five games.
In his second game back from injury, Brennan Gibson helped the lead the Pelicans’ rushing attack.
He carried the ball 11 times for 153 yards and two touchdowns.
Brennan Gibson and Jarius Wright split snaps at quarterback.
Wright took over as the starting quarterback midway through the season.
The offense has changed to cater to Wright’s skillset, according to coach Gibson.
“We found out what he can do well,” Gibson said. “We went back to more of an option offense. He took about half the snaps at QB Friday night and Brennan had some reps at QB, too.”
Port Allen will look to continue its winning streak in the final home game of the season Friday night when Parkview Baptist comes to Port Allen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.