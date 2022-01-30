Port Allen got its shot at revenge exactly three weeks after Brusly earned a win at the buzzer and the Pelicans took care of business.
Port Allen grabbed a double-digit lead in the first quarter and led the entire way to a 56-40 win Friday night in Brusly.
The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Panthers.
“It doesn’t surprise me that we came out with that energy,” said Port Allen coach Dimario Jackson. “We had four really good days of practice, so it doesn’t shock me that we came out with that enthusiasm. It’s about us getting one percent better. No matter who the opponent is, we want to just focus on getting better every day.”
Port Allen played with a sense of urgency from the opening tip and it was evident from the defensive pressure put on Brusly.
The Panthers were held to seven points at the end of the first quarter, staring at a 20-7 deficit after one.
Port Allen’s defense clamped down even more in the second quarter, holding Brusly to four points, taking a 29-11 lead into the halftime break.
Brusly won the second half 29-27.
“They’re (Port Allen) a good team,” said Brusly coach Kirby Loupe. “They’re well-coached. We knew that would have a little something extra after the way the last game played out. I’m proud of our kids. We fought. The game had a chance to get away from us. We kind of fought back. That’s a state championship caliber team and that’s who we’ll have to beat in the playoffs. I think we came out with a little bit too much emotion. I think that affected us early in the way we played. Once we settled down, we played them pretty evenly but we’ll learn from it.”
B.J. Hymes and Edrick Snearl led Brusly in scoring with seven points apiece. Elliot McQuillan led Port Allen with a game-high 26 points. Isaiah Howard and Aries Lewis added eight points each.
“It was good,” Jackson said of the team’s defensive effort. “I thought we let up a little bit at the end but overall, it was good. It was where it needed to be tonight. We have to get back to the film room, get back on the floor and get ready for Tuesday.”
