The Port Allen High baseball program is looking for a new head coach after Brian Bass resigned earlier this month.
Bass was at the helm at Port Allen for three years.
Bass led the team to the playoffs in two of his three years at Port Allen with the other year being cut short because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I'm very thankful for the opportunity to be the coach at Port Allen," Bass said. "I was blessed to have a lot of great support from the community and I'll always be grateful for that. I don't know what's next for me as far as teaching and coaching goes.
"I didn't do it for the wins and losses," Bass added. "The relationships I've built is what I did it for and I'll have those relationships forever."
The Pelicans finished the 2021 season with a 5-14 record, which earned the team the No. 28 seed in the playoffs.
“We recruited him for the job. He’s an alumni and he worked his tail off,” said Port Allen Principal James Jackson. “We wish him the best.”
Port Allen is accepting applications for the position with interviews set to begin next week.
