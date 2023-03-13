Port Allen High School Baseball, welcomed the Little Pelicans on the field at Thursday night's game against Family Christian Academy.
The Little Pelicans took the field right before the start of the game and sang the national anthem together. Branagan Ponthieux, a 7th-grade student at Canview K-8 school, threw the first pitch.
Jacie Ponthieux, Branagan’s mom, stated, “He’s a proud Pelican! And I’m a proud Pelican mom!”
Port Allen High School Baseball currently has one varsity team compared to other high school programs that have freshmen, junior varsity, and varsity squads. That’s expected to change within the next few years.
The Pelican Middle School program is the future. The Pelican Middle School Program starts baseballers as young as first grade.
The Pelican Middle School team was founded in 2018 when Doyle Magee made a promise to his son. And ever since then, Doyle stated, “All of a sudden everyone has caught baseball fever.” Now five years later, the program has more than tripled.
It’s not only about the young baseball players, the parents are evolving. It's a new lifestyle. Late night games, early school mornings. Stained red dirt on what were once crisp white pants. The after-practice baseball stink. The homework that needs to be completed. Hillary Moses, mom of Madden (5th grade) and Bowen (4th grade), knows all about this too well.
Moses would like to encourage all the new baseball parents to “ embrace the chaos.” She stated, “There’s gonna be late nights, there’s gonna be early mornings. But it is always going to be 100 percent worth the sacrifice. "It’s just not baseball they are practicing, it’s how to be part of a team, how to find their confidence, how to be good winners, and how to be good losers.”
It doesn’t end when a Little Pelican becomes a Big Pelican. PAHS Baseball Pelicans Logan Magee and Jack Dickinson work tirelessly multiple days a week to get the Erwinville fields ready for the Pelicans Middle School Program. They give their time back to the place where it all started.
There are currently nine out of 14 PAHS Baseball players that originated from the Port Allen Middle School Baseball Program. The High School Program is looking forward to the upcoming years for not only the players but the supportive parents that come with them.
“It’s only up from here. We have a young talented group now and look to continue to add from the middle school program," PAHS Coach Marcus Minor said. "When we get a core of kids that have been a team since first grade, it’s really going to be something special. I’m ready for it.”
