Despite having only four athletes qualify for the state meet, the Port Allen boys team showed why the term quality over quantity is important.
Thanks to two first-place finishes and three second-place finishes out of eight total events the team competed in, Port Allen came away with the runner-up trophy in Friday’s Class 2A state meet held at LSU’s Bernie Moore Stadium.
Chris Murphy Jr. competed in four events and took home a state title in the long jump (23-10) and he came in second in the 100-meter dash, the 200 and he was a member of the 4x200 relay team that finished second.
Darius Jarrett posted a first-place finish in the triple jump (45-5) as well as third place in the long jump. Fellow senior athletes Jacoby Howard and Mekyle Franklin were members of the relay squad and Franklin placed sixth in the 200.
“It was one of those things where we knew we had a chance to get that runner-up position because there was so much quality with these four guys,” said Port Allen track coach Don Gibson. “Those guys exceeded expectations. It was great to have four senior guys who have bought into everything we’ve been trying to teach.”
Episcopal took home first place as a team with 90 points and Port Allen finished with 53. Rounding out Top 5 were Lafayette Christian (52), Pope John Paul II (34) and Dunham (30).
On the girls’ side for Port Allen, Raven Murphy finished seventh in the long jump (16-11.25).
For Brusly, Megan Williams and Alayah Gedward led the way with third place finishes in the 100 and the 300 hurdles respectively.
Williams finished sixth in the 200 and Gedward came in eighth in the triple jump. Brusly sent three relay teams to the state meet with the 4x100 and 4x200 teams finishing sixth and the 4x400 team finishing seventh.
Chantel Betz, Laila Clark Demyria Griffin and Megan Williams competed on the 4x200 team. Clark, Betz, Williams and Leah Dupre comprised the 4x100 team and Gedward, Ja’Laiya Martin, Kaitlyn Woods and Jashyree Bell competed on the 4x400 squad.
