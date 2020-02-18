A year after the Port Allen Lady Pelicans ended a district title drought, the boys’ squad did the same thing Saturday night in Port Allen.
Port Allen cut down the nets following a 43-27 win over the Episcopal Knights to capture the District 8-2A title, the first for the program since 2014.
Port Allen (24-5) showed why the team is ranked the No. 1 squad in Class 2A following a 70-33 win over East Feliciana in the opening round of the tournament before taking down Episcopal.
“To their (Episcopal) credit, they’re a very disciplined, well-coached team,” said Port Allen coach Derrick Jones. “They did a good job of executing their stuff under pressure. They didn’t allow us to speed them up. We just did a great job of understanding the scouting report, really taking away their strengths and making it really hard for them to score with their strengths.”
Port Allen closed the quarter on a 6-0 run that put the score at 13-10 heading into the second quarter.
Episcopal (22-7) went on a 6-0 early in the quarter before the Pelicans closed the frame on an 8-0 spurt to take a 21-16 advantage into halftime.
Port Allen immediately pushed the lead to 10 points in the third quarter thanks to Collin Holloway’s personal 5-0 run. The Pelicans extended the lead to 13 points in the quarter but the Knights cut the deficit to 10 heading into the fourth.
Port Allen’s defense allowed a total of 11 points in the second half, including six points in the final quarter. Episcopal was unable to cut the Pelican lead to less than 10 points.
Part of the reason was that Port Allen dominated the free-throw line. The Pelicans hit 13 of 17 free throws, while the Knights went to the line four times and hit two free throws.
“The pace was to our liking, but we just fouled too much,” said Episcopal coach Chris Beckman. “I think they fouled a lot more than was called, but it was definitely a big difference in free throws. That’s not why we lost the game. The pace was ours; I just think last night’s game beating Dunham took a lot out of us. You gotta give Port Allen credit. They made some shots. They made their free throws. The defensive pressure and intensity affected us throughout the game. They are the No. 1 team in 2A for a reason. On their home court, they’re hard to beat.”
Holloway had a game-high 22 points to lead Port Allen. Marcus Joseph added eight points. Ricky Volland led Episcopal with 14 points despite fouling out.
Jones said his team’s playing style leads to the free throw numbers in his team’s favor most games.
“It’s what we do,” Jones said. “We have a bunch of guys who can dribble pass and shoot. We have a bunch of guys who are athletic. We do a great job of defending without fouling. We play man-to-man defense. Offensively, we’re aggressive. We have some guys who can make shots and get to the rim. As a result, you see disproportionate free-throw numbers.”
Port Allen routs East Feliciana in tourney
A 14-0 spurt in the third quarter broke the game wide open for Port Allen and they didn’t look back in a 70-33 win over East Feliciana in the opening game of the District 8-2A tournament Friday night at the Pels nest.
Port Allen led by 11 at the half with the score at 24-13.
Jalen Knox started the 14-0 run with a layup and Collin Holloway end the spurt with a three that put the score at 41-17 in favor of the Pelicans.
By the end of the third quarter, Port Allen Allen’s lead had ballooned to 48-23.
“It was just energy, effort and unselfish play,” said Port Allen coach Derrick Jones. “The guys picked up the defensive effort. We forced more turnovers. We got more deflections and we just turned our defense into offense.”
East Feliciana scored 20 points in the second half, 10 in each quarter. Port Allen continued to add to its lead. The largest lead of the game was 40 points before the Tigers hit a three near the end of the game.
The Pelicans had 12 players in the scoring column led by Jy’Ron Allen’s 17 points. Holloway was also in double figures with 11. Rodney White led East Feliciana with nine points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.