Port Allen girls powerlifting coach Brian Bizette wanted his team to face a group of competitors outside his team’s region, so he had only one option.
He took the Lady Pelicans on a 200-mile trek to Natchitoches High School for action against north Louisiana squads – and it was worth the trip.
Port Allen led the pack among 13 teams a meet Friday and Saturday at Natchitoches Central High School.
Senior Alexis Alford was selected “Outstanding Lifter” at the event, and three other Lady Pelicans won their division.
Alford – a 2021 state champ – finished with a total of 925 pounds. on three lifts – bench, clean and dead lift – to lead the pack in the 165-pound. division.
The Lady Pelicans brought home individual medals in eight divisions.
Raven Murphy – who also brought home a first-place state medal last year – took first in the 123-pound. bracket with a total of lift of 710 pounds., while Jaylynn Netter topped the 132-pound. weight class and Sulma Cumaja was first in the 97-pound. division.
Second-place finishers in their respective brackets included Akayla Polk (105), Isabella Newchurch, (148), Corine Dupree (220), Kierra Talley (220-plus). Allie Thompson took third in the 97-pound. division.
First-year lifter Daniyaha Bond placed fourth with a total lift of 775 pounds. in the 220-plus bracket.
Other teams in the event included. Pineville, Tioga, Grant, Many, Leesville, St. Mary, Northwood, Buckeye, Cedar Creek and North DeSoto.
“This meet showed a different level of competition for us, and it gave me a chance to evaluate the team as we get ready for regional and state,” Bizette said. “It gave us an entirely different level of competitions, extra teams, a bigger school push and gave us an idea what we need to do to prepare to as we gear for the bigger meets.”
Port Allen heads to Denham Springs for competition in the Joy Chustz Memorial Powerlifting meet Jan. 22.
“Going into that meet with 11 lifters is almost like picking your regional competitors one month in advance,” Bizette said. “If we stay healthy and remain out of quarantine, we’re going to have a powerful team.”
PAHS will host a meet Jan. 29, although the Lady Pelicans will not compete in that event. Teams scheduled to appear are St. Joseph, Parkview, Cedar Creek, Military Academy of New Orleans, Maritime Academy of New Orleans, Lutcher. Sam Houston and Crowley.
Regional competition is set for Feb. 19 at Holden High School.
