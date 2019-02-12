A pair of Port Allen High School athletes made it official last Wednesday to continue their athletic and academic careers at the next level.
Traveon Scott is heading to Southern Arkansas University, while Trevonte Shepherd is heading to Bayou Prep to play football and to Baton Rouge Community College to focus on academics.
Scott and Shepherd held a signing day ceremony at the school last Wednesday to share the moment with family and friends.
"It was the best feeling ever," Scott said the day after signing his national letter of intent. "Since a little kid, I was like 'mom, dad, one day, I just wanna sign to a college and just go big.' Whenever it happened, it was like a dream come true for me."
Scott and Shepherd were catalysts for Port Allen's success defensively, which started with the defensive line and the duo were also key cogs on the offensive line, which began to gel towards the end of the season and help the Pelicans get on a roll and clinch a playoff spot.
Scott said he liked Southern Arkansas from the moment he went on a visit.
"Whenever I went up to the school, I realized they had great coaching, great players and great facilities," he said. "They love the sport and they really had a great brotherhood."
He added that the school's interest in him was different than some of the other schools looking to recruit him.
"It’s a really great feeling," Scott said. "You have this school that’s sending you mail, but then you come back with a school that says ‘hey man, you’re a great player. We really want you to come play. You’re amazing.' The school that gives you the love and support, those the schools that you are immediately going to go to."
Shepherd said his decision came down to the wire before he opted to attend the post-graduate football program. He said a talk with Port Allen head football coach Don Gibson helped him make the right decision.
"The decision was last minute," Shepherd said. "I was really frustrated and confused. I didn’t know where to go. I said I was going to go to one place just because I felt comfortable there. Then coach had a talk with me. I really let it sink in and thought about it and that’s what made me choose Bayou Prep.
"Bayou Prep is the best based on how many people I've seen them send to college," he added. "I feel like that is the best fit for me at this time, while I attend BRCC for my education I’ll be bettering myself as a man and a football player at Bayou Prep."
